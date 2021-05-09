Editorial board: Remote option helps people connects to their government

The pandemic hasn’t produced much good for Wyoming. It’s slowed our economy and made us even more isolated. But is has led to some positive changes along the way — especially on the subject of government transparency.

Virtual meetings and Zoom gatherings are now common in our workplaces and our personal lives. We’ve grown accustomed to learning, working and celebrating through the lens of a camera. We’ve also learned to participate in our government via iPhones and laptops. Thanks to changes made in response to the pandemic, we can not only watch city council and legislative meetings from our homes, we can also share our views.

That’s no small matter in a state with a population as far-flung as Wyoming. Depending on where you live, it can take hours of travel to attend a legislative meeting. And in the winter, those trips can be especially difficult — or even impossible. In each of the past two years, storms have at some point completely cut off Casper from the rest of the state.

Virtual meetings make all of that irrelevant. A person can participate in their government during a lunch break or while their baby sleeps in the next room. That’s more than just convenient. It’s democratic, as you don’t need the comfort of retirement or a flexible job to connect with your government.