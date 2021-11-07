Editorial board: Revenue forecast represents an opportunity for the state. Will we take it?

Wyoming’s fiscal outlook continues to improve. A year ago, in the face of an energy downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic, our leaders were forced to make major cuts to the state’s budget, reducing services and laying off employees for the first time since the 1980s. Going forward, it appeared like there would be little respite from the economic difficulties given coal’s struggles and the challenges facing fossil fuels.

But in 2021, Wyoming’s fiscal outlook has brightened considerably. Nationwide, the economy is recovering from pandemic losses, and our state is no exception. People are traveling again, and they are visiting our state in record numbers. But even more importantly for our economic fortunes, oil and gas prices have risen dramatically. Last year, oil prices briefly went negative, and Wyoming’s rig count fell to zero. Now, a barrel of crude is trading at nearly $80, and Wyoming’s rig count has clawed back into the teens. Natural gas prices, meanwhile, have nearly doubled.

The result is a rosy outlook — in the short term, at least. The state panel charged with projecting Wyoming’s future revenue — the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group — released its latest findings in October. The group now forecasts the state to take in an additional $600 million over the next three fiscal years.

That’s not all of the good news. Wyoming received $1.2 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus package signed into law earlier this year. The state has until the end of 2024 to decide how these funds are spent, and then has another two years after that to actually spend them.

In short, the state has a ton of money. The question then becomes: How are we going to spend it?

Right now, we’ve seen little leadership on this matter. Gov. Mark Gordon has outlined very broad strokes, but so far, details have been scant. As we’ve written before, even if there’s been little public talk about how to spend all this money, it’s certainly on the minds of lawmakers and other state leaders. It’s likely that plans are being developed outside of the public’s view, which means without the public’s input.

We also have concerns about how this revenue will be used. There is a tendency, when flush with cash, to address immediate concerns. Or even worse, to ignore the realities of our long-term economic situation. It’s easy to fall victim to the fallacy that the good times will always be good. But we know that changes are happening in how our country generates and consumes power. And while we’re enjoying high natural gas and oil prices now, those structural changes mean we cannot rely on traditional energy sources to pay for state services like they once did.

So as state leaders decide what to do with this money, it’s not enough to merely ask, “How are we going to spend it?” Instead, the critical questions are these: Will this spending help us 10 years from now? Will it make a difference in our long-term fortunes?

We don’t want to squander this opportunity. And really, Wyoming can’t afford to. The commodities markets are treating our state well, but we’ve seen too often what happens when they don’t. We’ve enjoyed good fortune of late, enough so that it’s given us the chance to put our state on sustainable footing over the long-term. We must be wise now if we want to realize its full potential later.

