Editorial board: Ruling recognizes public's right to know

But the university denied access to many of the documents, reasoning they are exempt from public disclosure.

Before we go any further, a little background on public records. Most of the time, when an employee writes an email, composes a memo or puts together a report, those documents are public. Those records belong to the citizens of Wyoming, who have a right to understand how their government functions and how their tax money is being spent.

That information is hardly academic. It’s the stuff that a citizenry needs to make informed decisions – an absolute necessity in a democratic society.

There are exemptions to public records rules. For example, trade secrets, hospital records or an individual’s medical data are exempt from public review.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen a disturbing trend whereby government agencies aggressively cite exemptions in ways we consider unreasonable.

In this instance, the university contended a number of diverse documents couldn’t be released because due to an exemption related to personnel matter.

In response, the Star-Tribune, WyoFile, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and the Laramie Boomerang filed suit in state court seeking access to the records.