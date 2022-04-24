Editorial board: School district's code of conduct should be reviewed to ensure fairness

Playing sports in high school is a privilege. So is performing with the marching band, dancing in a contest or participating in a student debate.

That’s the premise behind the Natrona County School District’s code of conduct, which lays out expectations for students who participate in activities and punishments for those who fail to live up to the standards. It recognizes that student athletes, performers and other participants are representing the Natrona County School District on the field or on the stage, which means holding them to a high standard.

In theory, the code should not be a surprise to anyone. It’s listed in the district’s student and parent handbook for anyone to see. But a recent issue has prompted questions about the code and how it’s administered. In March, a family of a Casper high school student attended a Natrona County school board meeting to ask educational leaders one question: Why was a student athlete allowed to compete after being convicted of a sex crime?

The family alleged that a student athlete had been allowed to compete in fall and winter sports after being charged with, and later convicted of, a sexual offense. That athlete, they said, was on probation at the time he competed in winter sports. Meanwhile, students who committed lesser infractions of the code had faced stiffer penalties, according to the family’s comments.

That night, school board members offered their support to the girl’s family, but said they could not comment on the case because it involved juvenile students. A month passed. The on April 11, Trustee Dave Applegate returned to the larger questions raised by the family’s comments.

Applegate noted that he couldn’t legally comment on the specific case. But as to the broader code of conduct, he had thoughts. Specifically, Applegate said the student code of conduct should be “revised to better clarify its intent and to better insure its consistent application.” Applegate said the code should be more explicit in a number of areas including self-reporting requirements, consequences for not reporting a violation, and enforcement responsibilities of coaches.

We think Applegate is right. This episode has raised troubling questions, and parents deserve answers. We recognize there are laws that prevent the district from discussing aspects of this specific case. But there is nothing barring the district or its trustees from getting answers to these broad questions, and then sharing the findings publicly: Is the code of conduct working? Is it being applied fairly? Can it be improved?

It’s within the district’s power to put together a report that shows how many times annually punishments are meted out for code of conduct violations. Such a report could also show the kinds of penalties that were implemented and the type of offenses they punished. That information would offer an answer to Applegate’s questions concerning fairness.

Similarly, the data would answer questions that the public has now been asking. People want to know whether students who run afoul of the system are getting special treatment relative to their value to the team. They want to know — and frankly, they deserve to know — whether coaches and teachers are enforcing the rules equitably.

It’s important to note that none of this data would run afoul of the laws pertaining to student privacy. The district can produce a public report on the application of the code in practice while maintaining student privacy. And such a report would benefit not only parents who are trying to decide what’s best for the children, but the district as well. After all, in the absence of good information, people will draw their own conclusion, rightly or wrongly.

We recognize that applying a code of conduct to thousands of students is inherently challenging. For example, responding to conduct that occurs beyond school boundaries is, by its nature, more difficult, especially in situations when the conduct doesn’t rise to the level of a serious crime. At the same time, behavior that does rise to that level should be addressed by the code regardless of where it occurred, as student safety is paramount.

The school board deserves credit for asking questions in light of the family’s allegations. District officials should build on that foundation by producing a report that can put to rest many of the outstanding questions that still exist. It’s in everyone’s best interest to know whether the existing system works, or whether some fixes are in order. At the very least, it will clear up rumors and offer parents peace of mind. Or it could lead to revisions that improve the safety of our children. What greater motivation could there be than that?

