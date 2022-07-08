Editorial board: Schools chief should focus on real problems within education system

To read Brian Schroeder’s June 3 message to the public, you’d think Wyoming schools were facing an apocalyptic threat. In a press release, the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction blasted an “overbearing and oppressive federal government that is completely out of control.” He described morally repugnant actions that sought to control and manipulate Wyomingites into “post-modernist thinking.” The leader of Wyoming’s public school system, only months after his appointment, warned of an “ever-relentless agenda of social engineering.”

What could have prompted such an angry statement? Was it the massive budget deficit facing Wyoming education system, which now stands at roughly $300 million? Was it the recent survey that found that 65% of Wyoming teachers would quit if they could?

No, Schroeder’s angst was centered on an update to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s non-discrimination policies. Specifically, a May announcement by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service that it would extend anti-discrimination protections laid out in Title IX to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

The superintendent slammed the Biden administration, saying it was trying to force a political ideology upon Wyoming by tying it to federal funding for student meals. In other words, comply with policies you don’t like, or vulnerable kids will go without food.

But there are more than a few problems with Schroeder’s comments, and a follow up statement he released a few weeks later. If the superintendent had turned in his work as a class assignment, his teacher would have surely docked him a few grades for accuracy.

Schroeder denounced President Biden and the federal government, but avoided criticizing the thing that started all of this: a U.S. Supreme Court opinion authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, a staunch conservative appointed by former President Donald Trump. In a 2020 decision, the high court ruled that existing Title VII federal protections against discrimination on the basis of sex applied to sexual orientation and gender identity. The USDA’s actions are an attempt to bring its policies in line with that ruling, arguing that the same definition should apply to Title IX.

The superintendent also raised the specter of “boys in girls’ locker rooms” and “forced usage of pronouns,” in a second, June 22 statement that was just as apocalyptic as the first. But that’s not what the policy change would bring about, according to statements from USDA officials. The new policy would prohibit students from being denied meals in the school lunchroom on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity, just like there are protections against denying students meals on the basis of other characteristics such as race and religion. Groups that get federal funding would have to investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, just as they already do for other protected classes.

Schroeder, who’s only been in Wyoming for a relatively short time, insists all of this is totally out of step with the values of the Equality State. We disagree that most Wyomingites would object to a rule that says you can’t deny gay or transgender students meals in a school cafeteria merely because they are gay or transgender.

So why the fearful words? Why focus so heavily on this issue, rather than the myriad others facing Wyoming’s schools?

We hope Schroeder will address those questions. But it is fair to remind readers that he is in the midst of a tough election bid against a broad field of Republican candidates. And in a Republican primary, blasting Biden or attacking transgender protections will score you plenty of points.

The superintendent is encouraging Wyoming to fight the policy, even if that means losing out on $40 million in federal funding. He says he’s checked and Wyoming has the money to cover the cost itself. But that ignores the fact that Wyoming’s education budget has a $300 million deficit, and that lawmakers are famously skeptical of taking on any new costs, the least of which would be a $40 million annual contribution for what appears to be political posturing.

This episode raises another important question about the superintendent. Why isn’t he expressing this level of outrage over the very real problems facing the state’s education system? Why isn’t he insisting that lawmaker finally address the structural problems with Wyoming’s schools budget? Why isn’t he expressing outrage that two out of three teachers want to quit? It seems Schroeder would rather fight political boogeymen than fix that which is truly plaguing our education system.