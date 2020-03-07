Editorial board: Scope of land deal demands caution, transparency

We’ve known for some time that Wyoming must make changes if it wants to continue to provide the services that residents here have come to expect. Revenue from taxes on energy companies has long funded government services, and will continue to into the future. But last decade’s bust demonstrated that we should be thinking about new ways to generate the revenue that’s needed for our schools, our first responders and our communities.

Last month, Gov. Mark Gordon and legislative leaders made a surprising announcement: They are investigating a possible land deal that, according to some, rivals the sale of Alaska. The state of Wyoming could purchase 1 million acres of land and another 4 million acres of mineral rights in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado with the aim of creating a stable source of revenue for the state.

The land is now owned by an energy company, Occidental, that appears to be considering the sale as a way to raise cash. The land is known as a reliable source of trona and has the potential to produce revenue from oil and gas. Plus, there is the recreational value of the surface land for outdoor activities.