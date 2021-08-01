Editorial board: Sen. Enzi set an example with his pragmatic approach to politics

Enzi retired at the end of 2020. But only seven months into this new phase of his life, he died after taking a hard fall in a bicycle crash in Gillette. There are many things that Enzi will be remembered for: helping Gillette grow into a burgeoning city, securing abandoned mine money for the state and addressing the national debt, to name a few. But we hope people will also remember his pragmatic approach, and that more politicians will follow his example.

Enzi showed that a politician can remain true to their political beliefs while also working with those who don’t share them. Make no mistake: he retired with one of the more conservative records in the Senate. He opposed Obamacare and abortion while backing the fossil fuel industry and the Second Amendment. But he also showed a willingness to listen to ideas that weren’t his own – or didn’t come from his party. He was, for example, a part of the Gang of Six, a small group of senators that worked on a bipartisan health care compromise.

Contrast that approach with one we’ve seen increasingly in Wyoming of late, where Republican Party purists view any attempt at compromise to be weakness and label members of their own party as Democrats or even traitors. That approach hasn’t served Wyoming well. It hasn’t addressed our problems – if anything, it’s allowed them to fester.

In the time leading up to Enzi’s memorial, we expect he’ll be lauded for his love of Wyoming and his accomplishments as a mayor, legislator and senator. Those accolades are well deserved. But we also hope that people remember the example he set on how to conduct the public’s business: with decency, with humility and with an eye on producing real results for constituents. That’s perhaps Enzi’s most important contribution to Wyoming politics.

