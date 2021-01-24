Editorial board: Serious challenges deserve a serious response from Wyoming leaders

It’s often hyperbole to say we are living at a critical juncture in history. But that’s exactly the case for Wyoming right now. We are facing profound economic and cultural questions that would be just as pressing if the pandemic ended tomorrow: How will we afford basic services such as public schools when our traditional methods to pay for them have changed? How do we attract and retain young people? What can we do to encourage our own children to raise their families here and not in a larger, more populated place?

These questions have been prompted, in large part, by structural changes in our economy. Wyoming has for years looked to the extraction industries — namely coal, oil and natural gas — to fuel not only that economy, but our public services. But changes in how Americans use and consume power mean we can no longer look to those industries to shoulder the same load as they traditionally have. We need to think differently. We need to get serious.