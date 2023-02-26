Imagine your job required you to drive into the biggest, nastiest blizzards, the kind that most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Imagine it meant working alone, often at night, and in dangerous situations. Imagine it meant missing family events and working shifts that sometimes lasted 18 hours.

Now imagine you’re finally done with that job. But when you go home, you’re still required to be on call and ready to go back out again at a moment’s notice. And while you’re sitting there waiting, you’re being paid only $1 an hour.

This isn’t a hypothetical. Right now, this is the reality for troopers in the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Their job is, by its nature, difficult. But the patrol is also facing a severe staffing shortage, with a quarter of its trooper positions unfilled. That’s created a taxing, and, frankly, unsustainable situation for the troopers who are doing their best to serve the state while shorthanded.

There are multiple reasons for the shortage, but the most obvious one is simple: money. It pays better to be a state trooper elsewhere. A starting trooper in Colorado, for example, makes thousands more than one in Wyoming. Compounding the problem, pay raises are few and far between, troopers say.

Then there are quality of life issues. Say you are a person in your early 20s looking to get into law enforcement. You have a choice between a job in a small and isolated Wyoming town or a larger community with more amenities in another state. How easy is it to find a boyfriend or girlfriend as a single person in, say, Wamsutter?

State leaders can’t improve the dating situation in a small town or create more things for a young trooper to do when they finish their shift. But they can certainly make the jobs more economically attractive. The money is there. Earlier this month, lawmakers celebrated the passage of a budget with $1.4 billion in savings. We understand the need to be fiscally prudent. But what if the state had taken just a fraction of the money destined for Wyoming’s piggy bank and invested into making trooper salaries more competitive?

We should make this investment because it’s the right thing to do. But if you need a more personal reason, here’s one: It’s also an investment in your own safety. A Star-Tribune reporter recently tagged along with a trooper on one of his shifts. At about 5 p.m. on a random Wednesday, the time when our streets are busy with commuters, there were only 37 troopers on the road for the entirety of Wyoming, the ninth largest state by geography. Boosting staffing would mean there would be more troopers to arrive quickly when it’s you who are in need of help on a dark and cold highway.

Wyoming prides itself on being a state that supports law enforcement. But supporting the men and women who put their own lives at risk for us requires to do more than applaud them on Facebook. It requires more than a bumper sticker or a T-shirt. It demands a serious investment. The staffing shortage is not an unsolvable problem. If we want a force that can protect us, that can patrol in the midst of brutal storms, that can cover large swathes of territory, we need to pay for it. We can and should thank troopers for their work. But we should be willing to invest in a highway patrol that’s staffed to keep all of us safe.