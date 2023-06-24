Two years ago, an investigation by the New York Times found that a handful of Wyoming politicians — including Gov. Mark Gordon — had been the subjects of an undercover spying operation conducted by powerful conservatives seeking to infiltrate political campaigns ahead of the 2020 election. The investigation found two conservative operatives posed as progressives in order to gain information about political opponents on the left and right.

The operation, the Times reported, was tied to Erik Prince, founder of the private military firm Blackwater, and funded by Susan Gore, a wealthy heiress and conservative donor. It targeted not only Gordon, whose moderate and low-key approach has frustrated the far right, but also lawmakers Eric Barlow, a Republican, and Karlee Provenza, a Democrat.

Gore called the allegations misinformation and a “nothingburger.” But Provenza confronted her at the Wyoming Capitol, where she told Gore “You paid over a million dollars to have spies sent to my home.” Gore, Provenza says, responded “I know, I made you famous.”

Marti Halverson, a former Wyoming GOP national committeewoman, provided Gore with a list of names of people to target, according to the Times. Halverson later told WyoFile she did create a list for Gore of lawmakers sorted by their votes on spending bills, but denied knowing the list would be used for spying.

The operatives, meanwhile, attempted to burrow into the lives of the people they spied on. Provenza and her husband went on double dates with them. They had dinner with Barlow at the lawmaker’s ranch.

“I go from not knowing how to feel to extremely violated,” Provenza told the Star-Tribune at the time. “These people were in my home.”

Earlier this month, we learned that federal prosecutors are now investigating the matter. No one has been accused of wrongdoing, but Gore and Prince have been subpoenaed as part of the investigation. So have Richard Seddon, a former British intelligence official that the Times story linked to the operation, and James O’Keefe, the former head of Project Veritas.

Federal investigators are right to look into this affair, as the behavior that’s alleged is well beyond the pale, even for the rough-and-tumble world of politics. Wyoming politics have a long history of civility, and that civility has made it easier to solve the problems facing our state. How effective can our statehouse be if its occupants are worried that they might be spied on by people within their own party?

We’re heartened to learn that federal prosecutors are investigating this matter because it’s clear, by the muted response to the allegations, that many in Wyoming’s political class don’t want to look very closely at what happened. That’s disappointing. There are credible allegations suggesting people from outside our state teamed with wealthy locals to spy on our governor. Why haven’t those allegations spurred a state investigation? Why hasn’t that provoked outrage?

We’ve long taken pride in the fact that Wyoming politics are less coarse and more productive than other states. Surely, we don’t want to replace that history with one that includes spying and subterfuge. We hope the investigation sends a strong message that this sort of behavior won’t be allowed to mar Wyoming again.