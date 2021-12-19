Editorial board: Start banning controversial library books and soon you will be left with none

It many ways, libraries are our purest democratic institution. They are repositories of knowledge and learning that we can use to engage in our government and our community. They are societal gathering places for people of all ages and backgrounds. They are accessible to anyone in our community, regardless of rank or income level. And all of these benefits come without a fee to be paid upon entry.

Recently, libraries in Wyoming have become the center of controversies over which books should reside within them. More specifically, small but vocal groups of critics in Gillette, Cheyenne and now Casper have complained about books pertaining to sexuality, gender, race and poverty being housed in youth sections of the library. These critics assert that information in books pertaining to sexual education, for example, might corrupt young minds, or expose them to ideas that their parents disagree with.

But these critics fail to realize that libraries acts as guarantors of information that some would seek to snuff out. And seeking to ban or hide books is contrary not only to the purpose of these institutions, but also one of our most cherished values: the freedom of speech.

The First Amendment protects our freedom of expression and prohibits the government from restricting our rights to speak our minds or share information. That protection is most essential when it guards against attacks on information that some might find distasteful or disagreeable. After all, it’s not the popular thoughts that people seek to silence.

A library possesses volumes of information that some might disagree with. That might be sexual education for some people. Others might object to youth books on guns or hunting. Some might disagree with books that assert that fossil fuels — the bedrock of Wyoming’s economy — should be eliminated due to climate change. Some take issue with certain religions, political philosophies or self-help guides. If we sliced away each book that someone objected to, what would we be left with? A few volumes on puppies and little else.

It’s more than a little ironic that some of the same people who’ve complained about government involvement in their lives are now asserting that government should decide for them what information they should possess. Rather than make an individual choice on what their children can borrow from the library, they want to cede parental responsibilities to the school board or the county commission. Instead of instilling good judgment in their children, they want the government to manage the situation. How antithetical to the basic values of our state, which hold independence and freedom as essential to our way of life.

It is likely because those demands for censorship are in opposition to our free speech values that Wyoming county commissioners and school board members have so far brushed off attempts to ban books. They should be commended for standing strong against calls for government censorship.

Moreover, it’s naive to think, in the age of the smart phone, when each of us can summon whatever information we want from a device that fits in a pocket or purse, that a library book represents a grave threat. Do they honestly think that a child or teen with questions about sex can’t access information a million different ways on the internet? And would you rather they seek it out online or at the community library? Which is likely to be safer and more accurate?

If we want to live in a free and open society, we have to understand that sometimes we’ll be confronted with ideas that we don’t like or agree with. If libraries are to exist for everyone, than we have to accept that what is distasteful for one person is useful information for another. If we move to ban uncomfortable ideas from the places where knowledge resides, we’ll quickly find those places no longer possess anything of value.

