Editorial board: State must address delinquent taxes

Imagine it’s time to pay your bills and there is less money in your bank account than you’d expect. Someone who owes you money hasn’t paid up. What would you do?

That’s the reality facing Wyoming counties, who have collectively been stiffed by some energy companies to the tune of nearly $100 million over the past decade. Those 23 counties charge coal, oil and natural gas companies for the minerals they produce in the form of ad valorem taxes. Distressingly, the amount of delinquencies in those taxes has skyrocketed over the past decade. In 2009, they amounted to $2 million. This year, that figure stands at $39.2 million – an increase of more than 1,700 percent.

What’s more, the rise in tax delinquency comes at a time when some counties, still feeling the effects of the most recent bust, are hardly flush with cash. The delinquency makes it difficult for Wyoming counties to properly set their budgets – a core expectation of those counties’ constituencies.

When examining the existing ad valorem tax, it’s no surprise that Wyoming finds itself in this predicament. Those taxes aren’t due until a year and a half after a company pulls minerals from the ground. In a volatile industry, that’s a recipe for counties to be left holding the bag when firms flame out or fall into bankruptcy.

