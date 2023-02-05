It would be hard to live in Casper for any length of time and not benefit from the generosity of Susie McMurry. Perhaps you exercise at the city’s YMCA, which is now housed in a clean, well-equipped building. Perhaps your children go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which is stocked with technology and activities for both children and teens. Or maybe you received care at Wyoming Medical Center, which underwent a major renovation and improvement project a decade ago.

All of these places, and many others in Casper and Wyoming, were supported by Susie McMurry. She gave generously during her life and helped lead fundraising campaigns that encouraged others to give generously as well. She contributed in ways large and small. While we witnessed the capital campaigns to construct gleaming new buildings here, she also quietly assisted individuals. A family whose car had broken down and couldn’t afford to pay for repairs. An upstart nonprofit that needed a boost.

Susie died Saturday at age 76 after a lifetime battle with diabetes. We mourn her passing and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. But we can also smile while thinking of how much our community, and our state, benefitted from her decision to devote so much of her life to making Wyoming a better place to live.

Susie was born in Casper, but grew up in the small communities of Elk Mountain and Hanna. She returned to Casper for college and worked for a time as a schoolteacher. She met and married her husband, Mick, here.

Mick led the development of Jonah Field, and his success in natural gas made the McMurrys one of the state’s wealthiest families. They had the means to live wherever they wanted, to pursue whatever ends they wished. Those chose to remain in Casper and pursue what would become a legacy of kindness and generosity.

Philanthropy was important to both Mick and Susie. But friends say it was Susie who directed those efforts. Her focus was always on helping individual people rather than getting her name engraved on a building. The McMurrys were major supporters of the University of Wyoming and helped the school’s athletics department grow into the powerhouse it is today. But when the pandemic hit in 2020, their concern, friends say, was with making sure individual student athletes were supported while they were navigating an uncertain time far from home.

Those who knew Susie before the couple’s financial success say money didn’t change her. She remained humble and modest. One friend remembered a potluck where Susie arrived with the same old crockpot the couple had bought when they got married.

Another remembered that seeking financial support for a project meant finding time to talk to Susie when she wasn’t volunteering at Wyoming Medical Center.

Susie was also set an example for grace during difficult times. When Mick died by suicide in 2015, she showed a quiet strength as our community mourned with her. And she carried on with her good work, leading fundraising campaigns, appearing at events and, above all, helping those who needed it the most.

Casper enjoys a reputation for giving. That reputation owes much to Susie McMurry. What better tribute to Susie than to follow her example and help those in need, support our community however we can and practice kindness each day.