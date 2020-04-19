Editorial board: Take responsibility so the government doesn't have to

That said, civil fines are a perfectly acceptable punishment for someone who actively disregards public health. No one would argue that a restaurant that was closed for legitimate health concerns should not be punished if its owners continue to disregard a health order and possibly sicken the public. We’ve seen that this disease can be deadly. It’s not conscionable to put innocent people at risk.

Which brings us back to the concept of personal responsibility. If people don’t want government to take action, they should take it upon themselves to do the right thing. And that hasn’t always happened in Casper over the past week.

We know, for example, that a health care worker attended multiple house parties in Casper while infected. The worker didn’t know about their own illness at the time, but this person no doubt knew enough to know better than to attend a party during a pandemic. Moreover, the partygoers were dismissive of public health concerns, according to Casper Mayor Steve Freel, who said he watched a video from the gathering. As it turns out, the worker’s roommate is an employee at Wyoming Behavioral Institute, which has been the site of one of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreaks. Now everyone who attended the parties is in quarantine.