Editorial board: Thank you to those who helped during historic snowstorm

It’s not hyperbole to say last weekend’s storm was historic.
Even in Wyoming, we’re not used to blizzards that drop more than two feet of snow. And yet that happened in both Casper and Cheyenne, along with several smaller towns and communities.
Wyomingites take pride in not missing a beat when the snow flies and the wind howls. But this storm was different. All three of Wyoming’s interstates shut down for a time, with the closures of I-25 and I-80 extending for more than three days. Several other federal and state highways closed as well. Meanwhile, city roads — especially in residential areas — were often impassible.
The storm also prompted a spate of closures, from businesses to government facilities, from schools to health care centers. For many, it was simply impossible, or unsafe, to get around for days.
Most of us hunkered down inside our homes, content to weather the storm with a warm drink and a view from the window. But a small army of road workers and plow drivers soldiered around the clock to keep roads and highways open as much as possible. Meanwhile, our first responders — firefighters, police, paramedics and medical workers — continued to show up for work and attend to emergencies.
We often take it for granted that these essential workers will continue to do their essential jobs, even amid a record-breaking blizzard. That’s why it’s so important to take a moment and recognize the work they did last weekend keeping our communities safe and open to the extent it was possible. We heard stories of plow drivers who got stuck themselves for hours at a time. We know they worked lengthy shifts in brutal conditions to keep our state from completely shutting down.
We also learned of first responders who used sleds to reach someone’s home during a medical emergency. We know officers continued to respond to emergencies even as the rest of us stayed warm indoors.
The storm also brought out untold volunteers who helped their neighbors, their friends, and sometimes, complete strangers. We witnessed people offering up their shoveling services on Facebook and then clearing driveways for older folks and people who were physically unable to do so themselves. We learned of people who volunteered to drive strangers to dialysis appointments and medical workers to hospitals. We saw volunteers delivering meals to snowbound seniors to ensure they would not go hungry in the brutal conditions.
The snow is now melting and the storm, as powerful as it was, will soon fade into a distant memory, replaced by a warmer spring and a million distractions, both large and small. Before that happens, it’s important to stop and recognize the people who sacrificed their own comfort and safety to ensure our state kept going. We appreciate the sacrifices you made. From of all of us who benefited from your efforts, thank you.