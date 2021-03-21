Editorial board: Thank you to those who helped during historic snowstorm

It’s not hyperbole to say last weekend’s storm was historic.

Even in Wyoming, we’re not used to blizzards that drop more than two feet of snow. And yet that happened in both Casper and Cheyenne, along with several smaller towns and communities.

Wyomingites take pride in not missing a beat when the snow flies and the wind howls. But this storm was different. All three of Wyoming’s interstates shut down for a time, with the closures of I-25 and I-80 extending for more than three days. Several other federal and state highways closed as well. Meanwhile, city roads — especially in residential areas — were often impassible.

The storm also prompted a spate of closures, from businesses to government facilities, from schools to health care centers. For many, it was simply impossible, or unsafe, to get around for days.

Most of us hunkered down inside our homes, content to weather the storm with a warm drink and a view from the window. But a small army of road workers and plow drivers soldiered around the clock to keep roads and highways open as much as possible. Meanwhile, our first responders — firefighters, police, paramedics and medical workers — continued to show up for work and attend to emergencies.