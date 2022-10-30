Editorial board: The 1-cent tax benefits our community and should be renewed

It you’re wondering how to vote on the 1-cent tax in next week’s election, consider what it’s done for our community in the past 48 years. The roads that it’s paid to repair and improve. The water and sewer lines it’s fixed. The police cars and fire engines it’s funded.

Consider the happiness you may have felt watching your children or grandchildren play basketball at the Casper Recreation Center. Consider the warm summer nights watching a performance at the Washington Park Bandshell. The firefighters who arrived quickly at your home during a medical emergency. The fast police response when you called for help late one night.

We use the services supported by the 1-cent tax so often that we often don’t think about it. And yet so many things that contribute to the quality of life in Natrona County, from well-equipped emergency services to quality parks, are supported by the tax.

Wyomingites, as a rule, don’t like taxes. We prefer a small government that doesn’t require a ton of revenue to operate. But for nearly a half century, voters here have recognized that the 1-cent has been a benefit to our community. We hope that recognition carries over on Nov. 8, when voters decide whether to extend it for the 17th time.

The 1-cent is a 1% tax on items bought within Natrona County, though it’s not paid on food from grocery stores or other tax-exempt purchases. Unlike the state sales tax, the optional 1-cent stays entirely within our borders. It’s paid not only by residents, but tourists and business travelers. In fact, according to an analysis performed by the city of Casper, non-residents generate between 10% and 18% of 1-cent revenue.

The average Natrona County family pays about $170 a year in 1-cent taxes, or less than 50 cents a day. For that, it helps support most aspects of public life. We may take for granted that clean water pours out when we turn on the faucet. We assume when we call 911, firefighters will respond quickly and put out the blaze. But all those services require support and upkeep. Fire engines wear out. Pipes break. The 1-cent helps pay for those realities.

We suspect the reason voters continue to back the 1-cent, despite Wyoming’s skepticism toward taxes, is its direct impact on life here. We might argue over what government should do on the margins, but nearly everyone agrees it should provide critical infrastructure like roads and sewers, along with emergency services such as police and fire. That’s where most of the 1-cent money is spent.

We’ve heard critics of the 1-cent say that it should be rejected because all taxes are bad or because government cannot be trusted. But we’ve heard no coherent argument for how we’d financially support infrastructure and emergency services without it. Moreover, imagine Casper without the rec center or drivable roads or adequate fire stations. Is that really what we want?

On Nov. 8, we hope voters will extend the 1-cent tax in Natrona County for a 17th time. It will continue to support the quality of life that we have all come to cherish here.