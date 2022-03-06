Editorial board: The failure to listen is keeping lawmakers from solving actual problems

You can’t tell by the actions of the Wyoming Legislature, but the majority of residents here support expanding Medicaid. The program has been batted down for more than a decade by state lawmakers, who’ve depicted it as expensive and wasteful. But a survey last year found that nearly two out of three Wyomingites said they’d back a proposal that extends health coverage to low-income residents.

You’d think that a program that’s backed by two-thirds of residents would be an easy sell in the statehouse. The program has received support on both sides of the aisle, including from Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, former speaker Steve Harshman and former Gov. Matt Mead — all Republicans. But it didn’t have the votes for introduction last month, and attempts to pass it through a budget amendment were quickly rejected. That’s hardly the only example of the growing disconnect between the Legislature and the people that body serves. Time after time this session, we’ve seen lawmakers embrace polarizing legislation, often for issues of little practical consequence in the state, instead of addressing what the majority of citizens actually want.

Lawmakers, for example, brought three bills to Cheyenne to combat critical race theory, even though the theory isn’t taught in schools here. But nowhere to be found was enthusiasm to address early childhood intervention needs, the persistent wage gap or Wyomingites who work hard in low-wage jobs that don’t offer health care. Wyoming suffers from the nation’s highest suicide rate, but we’ve seen little attempt to protect our young people from that scourge this session. Why bother, when you can protect them from a theory that doesn’t exist in our schools.

At the same time, lawmakers have overlooked many of the political values that were once cherished here. They tout local control, but have sought to impose top-down solutions, deciding that they know better than school boards and local parents. They tout personal freedom, but want to limit how Wyomingites can participate in the political process. They sing the virtues of free enterprise, but continue to meddle with the free market. They talk about leaving medical choices between a person and their doctor, and yet ignore criticism that a bill banning chemical abortions would keep medicines from women who require them after a miscarriage or for non-abortive purposes.

In short, our legislators have shown little interest in representing all Wyomingites, choosing instead to cater to their most polarized constituents. In the process, we’ve lost something that made Wyoming special: our past focus on pragmatism over ideology, of results over Facebook engagement.

To be clear, there are notable exceptions. We’ve seen lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who’ve pointed out, for example, that their colleagues are straying from small government solutions. We’ve seen them advocate for local solutions that don’t need to be tossed away for a statewide edict. But in almost every instance this session, those voices have come out on the losing end.

We’ve spoken before about our concern over the bubbles that social media increasingly leaves us in. It’s clear that many Wyoming politicians are existing within their own bubbles. Inside those walls, they see Wyoming beset by problems that don’t exist here, all the while ignoring the very real struggles facing their constituents.

There is a solution, and a simple one at that. Listen. Not just to the loud voices on Facebook, but the people you don’t typically engage with. Listen to the people who will be affected by the legislation you’re writing, not just those who are advocating for it. Listen to not just the most passionate partisans, but the people who are too busy working and staying afloat to attend political functions. In other words, live the Code of the West: Talk less, but say more.

What do average Wyoming people really want? What are they concerned about? What keeps them up at night? If lawmakers can answer those questions, our state will be better for it.

