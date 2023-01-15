Editorial board: The market is speaking loud and clear on coal. Will Wyoming listen?

There’s a persistent narrative in Wyoming that the coal industry’s ills can be laid at the feet of the federal government. If we could just remove unnecessary regulations and red tape, this thinking goes, the industry would be fine.

But the facts don’t back up this argument. If the federal government was truly to blame, you’d expect coal sales would correlate to the administration in office. There would be bigger declines during Democratic administrations and better fortunes during Republican ones.

But that hasn’t been the case. Former President Donald Trump, while doing away with various Obama era regulations in March 2017, declared “our administration is putting an end to the war on coal.” That year, Wyoming shipped 310 million tons of coal to the power sector. In Trump’s last year in office, that figure had fallen to 214 million tons.

Instead, coal’s ills can be traced to a simple economic reality – there’s less demand for it. Wyoming coal is primarily used in power plants. And the U.S. energy market wants less coal than it once did. That trend will continue, an analysis of the data performed by Casper Star-Tribune energy reporter Nicole Pollack found. Last year alone, a dozen power plants stopped buying Wyoming coal. More than 30 legacy plants are set to shut down this decade.

There are many reasons for that. Natural gas has taken some of that market share. So have renewables. Other states have chosen to phase out coal, or at least increase the share of renewables that they use for power. But at the end of the day, the reasons aren’t all that important. The market wants what it wants. And Wyoming, as the nation’s least populated state, doesn’t have the power to change that.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be a market for some coal. The state is investing in carbon capture and other innovation. But even if those initiatives pan out, they will mean a new normal for the industry, rather than a return to the time when coal was king.

“I think we’ve got to realize that the days of 480 million tons a year are over,” Jason Begger, director for a Wyoming facility where developers can test carbon capture technology, told Pollack. “There’s just no way that market is coming back. The amount of power plants that it would take to construct to consume that amount of coal is just pretty unfeasible.”

Given that reality, it is past time for some hard conversations about the industry’s new normal and what it means for our state, which has long relied on coal both for revenue and jobs. Railing against the federal government does nothing to position us to succeed within this new normal. It simply wastes precious time and money that could be spent investing in the next thing that will help to buoy Wyoming’s economy.

We can and should support our coal communities. They have more than earned that for their contributions to Wyoming over the years. But we aren’t supporting them if we ignore what the market is telling us. Instead of blaming the federal government, we can help coal workers – and the rest of our state – by acknowledging this new reality. We must be honest about the challenges our state is facing if we want to overcome them.