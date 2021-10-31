Editorial board: The specific purpose tax is an investment in our community

On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to increase Natrona County’s sales tax by a penny for three months next year. The reason? The specific purpose tax would raise roughly $4.3 million, which would pay to rebuild a section of Midwest Avenue in Casper and improve a water line that connects to the towns of Midwest and Edgerton.

The vote will occur in a special election -- there are no other issues on the ballot. In fact, Natrona County normally doesn’t hold odd-year elections. That means turnout will likely be light, especially when compared to the 2020 presidential election, which brought out a record number of voters here.

We get that the stakes of this election might not be as high as last year’s. But it’s important that residents of this county vote nonetheless.

For one, the issue itself is important. The section of Midwest Avenue that would be rebuilt extends from downtown Casper to Poplar Street -- near an area that the city has been working for years to renovate. That effort has already paid off with the development of the Old Yellowstone District, which has brought with it new businesses, a beautified landscape and, most notably, David Street Station. We’ve seen how investing in this neighborhood had led to a more vibrant downtown for our city. This project would build on that.

Then there is the water line. The line’s condition is such that clean water for the citizens of two local communities isn’t guaranteed. It makes sense to replace the line now rather than later. After all, if we wait until the line fails, the cost of an emergency fix will likely be higher. That’s to say nothing about what might happen if the line fails when it’s needed to fight a fire.

Put another way, both of these projects illustrate the bedrock reason we pay taxes in the first place: to fund basic infrastructure like roads and water supplies. That’s one reason to vote on Tuesday. But here’s another: While local issues might lack the drama and attention of national politics, they often have a much greater impact on our day-to-day lives. Think about it. You’re more likely to drive down an improved stretch of roadway than you’re likely to be affected by whatever the issue du jour is on your favorite cable news channel.

It’s also important to note that the services we enjoy come with a cost. For a long time, we’ve been able, in many respects, to avoid that reality, thanks to the abundant natural resources our state has been blessed with. But a time is coming when we’ll have to decide whether we want to pay for services or go without. This election, in a small way, illustrates this.

On Tuesday, we hope you’ll take a few minutes to cast a ballot in this special election. It matters, even if the issues aren’t the type that make for good television. And we hope you’ll vote in favor of this tax. It will pay for two needed projects and then go away in a matter of only three months. The extra penny you’d be paying isn’t a big cost to shoulder. And investing in our community, we’ve already seen, will continue to pay dividends, now and in the future.

