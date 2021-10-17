Editorial board: The upcoming special session is about performance, not about results

Later this month, the Wyoming Legislature will convene for a special session. Such gatherings are rare: Only 23 have occurred since Wyoming became a state in 1890. The last one took place just a few months into the pandemic, as lawmakers looked to allocate badly needed relief funds in the wake of a major economic slowdown.

This time around, the impetus for the session is President Joe Biden’s executive order that will require workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly. The move, which came after a dramatic rise in the virus brought on by the more contagious delta variant, instantly stoked anger in Wyoming. Gov. Mark Gordon characterized the move as government overreach and promised to fight it in the courts. Many state lawmakers and the Wyoming Republican Party issued similar decrees. And rather than wait for the courts, they pushed to fight it through legislative action.

But regardless of how you might feel about the vaccine requirement, there are a few notable problems with calling a special session now. And those problems suggest that many lawmakers are more concerned with demonstrating their animus toward the federal government than taking meaningful steps toward change.