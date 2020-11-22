Editorial board: The voters have made it clear they prefer cutting government

Wyoming voters have spoken.

For years, we’ve know that our state faced a critical decision: how to fund government services amid declines in the energy sector, especially coal. We’ve seen changes in how our country powers itself and knew we’d need to either alter how our state brings in revenue or make significant cuts to live within our new means.

Some elected leaders, including our past three governors and some lawmakers, have acknowledged that reality and noted that simply cutting our way out of this problem was not realistic. Other lawmakers, including many in the conservative wing of the Republican Party, have maintained that there was plenty to cut before the conversation moved to evaluating our tax structure, removing tax exemptions or adopting new taxes to fund diversification of our economy.

This board has repeatedly sided with those who contend that Wyoming’s fiscal challenges can only be solved by a combination of cuts and new revenues. We’ve noted that relying on cuts alone will harm our schools, health care and other public services that are critical to many of us.