Editorial board: There are ways to help, even if you're isolated at home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With a crisis of the scope we’re now experiencing, it’s hard not to feel helpless. Many Wyomingites have lost jobs or had their pay or hours reduced. Many people are sick or are in isolation. We don’t know when our state and our country will reopen. And even then, how long will it take for things to return to normal?

This feeling of helplessness is even more acute given that many of us are isolated in our homes. We want to reach out, to help our friends, our neighbors and our coworkers. But for now, the best we can to do to connect with them them is a phone call or video chat.

But there are things we can do to help out. For one, there are small acts of kindness on the community level. Mow your older neighbors’ lawn. Put back their garbage barrel so they don’t have to. If you have sewing skills, make masks or gowns for our health care providers. Or simply write an encouraging message in chalk for all to see.

Contact area nonprofits to see if there is something you can do to help. Our own journalists have documented volunteers who are helping deliver food to the needy because food pantries cannot remain open for public visits. Surely, there are other groups that could use some assistance.