Editorial board: There's less drama this time around. But it's still critical to vote.

On Tuesday, it will be time again to vote. And while the general election lacks the drama of August’s primary – and more specifically, the race between Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman – there are still plenty of reasons why Wyomingites should participate.

Admittedly, there are many uncontested races, or contests in which a winner might be declared soon after the polls close. But there are scores of other races and issues that are of critical importance.

Consider all of the local races that will be decided Tuesday: city and town councils, school boards and county commissions. These contests receive relatively little fanfare, but they have the most direct impact on our lives. These are the politicians who decide what our children should learn, whether to hire more police officers for our communities, how high our garbage bills should be.

Then there’s the legislative races. State lawmakers don’t receive the same level of attention as their federal counterparts, but they play a more direct role in our lives. How much funding should the University of Wyoming receive? Should we raise taxes? What should be done to diversify the state’s economy? These are all questions that state legislators must answer.

Of course, there are the high-profile races too: governor, congressperson, state superintendent and more. Some of these races feel like the outcome is all-but-certain given the GOP’s dominance in Wyoming, but it’s still important to help choose our next leaders.

Finally, there are several measures to consider. In Natrona County, voters will decide whether to extend the 1-cent tax for a 17th time. (This board advocated for the tax in our editorial last week.) There’s also state initiatives, including one to decide whether to do away with mandatory retirements for judges once they hit age 70.

There are a few things you might want to consider when you step into the voting booth. The first is to assess each candidate on his or her own. We’ve seen a rise in the number of politicians who are running as a slate. But candidates shouldn’t be rewarded simply for running as a team. Each should be judged by his or her own merits.

Second, take the time to do your homework. Research candidates. Read articles about them. Visit their websites. And be sure to visit the League of Women Voters site, which has comprehensive information about the races you’ll cast ballots for.

It’s also critical to remember that, despite all the noise to the contrary, Wyoming’s elections have proven time and again to be secure and reliable. Three months ago, we completed a primary election that included a number of candidates who sought to raise concerns about the integrity of our voting system. But they haven’t been able to point to any instances of actual voter fraud. And not surprisingly, the people who cast doubt about Wyoming’s elections system aren’t at all concerned about the legitimacy of their own victories.

More recently, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred asked county clerks to discontinue using ballot drop boxes, which have been the subject of unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. But even in his letter, Allred acknowledged that there have not been any actual issues with the much maligned drop boxes. If there is zero evidence of a problem, why make it a little harder for people to vote? Why raise concerns about a system that all evidence shows is working?

We hope those unfounded doubts about election integrity don’t keep Wyoming citizens from performing their most important civic duty. As we’ve argued before, our democracy works best when the people in participate. On Tuesday, be sure to vote.