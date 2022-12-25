Editorial board: There's much to be thankful for this year, despite all of its challenges

The year is almost over, and the first impulse for many of us might be to say “good riddance.” For most people, 2022 hasn’t exactly been easy. We started the year still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia’s invasion spurred gas prices to levels that many found difficult to afford. We experienced the worst inflation of the past 40 years. Mundane parts of public life were infected with politics and strife.

But despite the economic challenges and the polarizing issues, we managed to get through it all. And there was a lot of good in our state along the way.

Economically, our fortunes have improved. Two years ago, the talk was of layoffs and an energy downturn. We were dealing with closed businesses and virtual schools. Now, the industries that buoy our economy are performing much better. Oil is up, and so is natural gas and coal. Utilities are investing in new renewable projects. Wyoming has a chance to become a leader in a revived nuclear industry.

And it’s important to remember just how far we’ve come since the dark days of early 2020. Our schools are open. We’ve seen growing investment in our communities. Many of our downtowns are flourishing, with new places to spend time with our friends and family.

In other words, it’s important to not only remember the good times that we’ve had of late, but also all the things we should be thankful for as 2022 comes to a close.

In the new year that is to follow, we have a few wishes. That Wyomingites will look out for one another, whether that means fixing a neighbor’s flat or making sure that the less fortunate in our communities have shelter and food. That we place others above ourselves, exemplifying the best of the frontier spirit that we strive for. And that we spend less time focused on what separates us and more energy on the myriad things we share: a love of community, of the outdoors, of the wild and unique place that is Wyoming.

From all of us, we wish you well this holiday season.