By any measure, this has been an especially harsh winter. As Wyomingites, we are used to snow in April, wind that can knock you over and suffering through four seasons of weather in a single day. But this one still stands out.

We’ve endured mega-storms, massive snow drifts and temperatures so low that it hurts to venture out. As this editorial is written, streets in Casper are so full of snow that driving for groceries seems like a risky proposition. The city even enlisted private contractors to help its own beleaguered road crews.

But for the majority of Wyomingites, the snow will soon melt and life will go back to normal. That isn’t the case for some, who will have to contend with this winter’s repercussions for a long time.

Even before last week’s record-setting blizzard, ranchers were already struggling with the effects of a winter that’s been notably colder and snowier than normal. Hay prices are already higher, and now ranchers are needing to buy more of it to ensure their cattle are still fed despite the ground being covered with snow. They’re also having trouble just reaching parts of their properties due to mountainous snow drifts. And it’s important to note that this blizzard hit just as calving season is set to begin.

The winter has also struck Wyoming’s wildlife particularly hard. In some parts of the state, at least half of the adult pronghorn population has died, wildlife officials said at a town hall earlier this month. One-third of the female mule deer collared by Wyoming Game and Fish have also perished. So have nearly all of the collared juveniles. Already, it appears the state’s hunting seasons — and the outfitters and lodges that depend on them — will be curtailed.

In both of these cases, the effects of this winter will continue long after the snow has melted and we’ve traded our boots for some flip flops at the local reservoir. That’s why it’s critical that we resist the urge to turn our attention elsewhere once we’re no longer reminded of the cold.

Gov. Mark Gordon has already submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration that could bring assistance to the state’s ranchers who are struggling due to the brutal winter. If that request is granted, federal financial relief, such as low-interest loans, will be available. The governor’s office has also been working with the Farm Service Agency to determine what areas are hurting the most and what can be done to help them.

When it comes to helping our wildlife, there are also steps that can be taken. They revolve around a critical concept: keeping wildlife habitat intact. Simply put: If animals go into the winter fat, they’re more likely to survive. And having good access to nutrition in their summer and transition ranges makes it easier for animals to build up that fat.

More specifically, we can invest in wildlife friendly fencing, projects that improve habitat, and highway crossings that allow animals to pass safely. As individuals, we can donate money and time to help and remind our lawmakers to make our wildlife a priority.

If weather forecasts hold true, by the time you read this, much of this past week’s record snow will have already melted. But our attention to the issues caused by this harsh winter shouldn’t fade along with it. We need to do right by these two critical parts of our state.