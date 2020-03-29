Editorial board: To everyone who has stepped up in the coronavirus fight, thank you

Thank you.

To the health care providers working countless hours to treat an influx of patients, thank you.

To the public health and government officials devoted to managing this crisis, thank you.

To the communication teams who continue to keep the public informed, thank you.

To the volunteers who are picking up the slack, to the workers who are keeping businesses open, to the emergency responders who haven’t stopped protecting our communities, to our neighbors and friends who have stepped up, thank you.

The past few weeks have seen one unprecedented moment after another. Schools are closed. Bars, coffee shops and hair salons are shut down. People have lost jobs. Our medical system is straining to keep up with testing and treatment.

Wyoming, and the rest of our country, have taken a historically powerful punch from coronavirus. And yet here we are, still standing. Our businesses are devising new ways to get their goods to customers. Our teachers are finding ways to educate by computer. Our medical system is devising novel approaches to care for patients despite the challenges.