Editorial board: Treat suicide as the public health crisis it is in Wyoming

All of us should learn the signs that someone might be contemplating suicide. (There is ample information online including at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.) All of us can speak up if we see someone who’s suffering or acting in a concerning way. And we can all do our part to make sure people feel comfortable talking about depression, anxiety and other behavioral health issues. For too long, emotional pain has been stigmatized as weakness. People should feel as comfortable saying they are hurting emotionally as they are talking about a sore knee.

It’s also time for our state leaders to treat suicide as the public health crisis it is. Last summer, Wyoming’s first in-state suicide prevention hotline launched in Casper after the state allocated $400,000 for the project. The effort to establish an in-state hotline is commendable and has likely already saved lives. But clearly, there’s more to be done.

Unfortunately, there seems to be little initiative in the statehouse this year to address Wyoming’s suicide rate. This session, there have been six bills introduced related to public health orders. There has been only one related to suicide, and that legislation was quickly defeated.