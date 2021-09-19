Editorial board: Trying to control energy markets isn't a viable strategy for Wyoming

Each minute squandered is a minute that could be used to devise a new, sustainable plan. Each dollar wasted is a dollar that could be used to transition the state toward the new market reality. Our traditional revenue streams are in a long-term decline, which means it will only be harder to make the switch tomorrow than it is today. That’s unfortunate because coal has been good to our state, providing taxes, jobs and money for schools. Unless you are independently wealthy or get your entire revenue from another state, you will feel the impacts of this transition. Jobs will be lost or salaries reduced, schools will close and money raised for taxes or charities will decrease. However, unless there is a shift in the political will of powerful Western states, we will have to weather these impacts.