Editorial board: UW's success shows taking virus seriously offers path forward

Good news has been hard to come by this year. But if you’re looking for something positive, consider what’s happening at the University of Wyoming.

This past week, the school finished its phased reopening plan. After a bumpy start, students are back in class, interacting with peers and learning as a unit. That return to in-person learning follows the news that Wyoming will play football this fall as part of an abbreviated, eight-game schedule. And War Memorial Stadium will be open to fans, albeit in a limited capacity.

We’ve long held that the university is arguably Wyoming’s most important institution. It serves as not only an educational hub, but a cultural one as well. As the state’s only four-year public university, its success – academically and/or athletically – is shared and celebrated by all residents of Wyoming.

Seeing even the hint of a return to normalcy at the university, then, offers all of us a collective boost. That’s especially important given the onslaught of challenges facing our state: the energy downturn, budget cuts and most recently, one of the largest Wyoming wildfires in memory.

