Editorial board: Vaccines will help our state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

People have hesitated to get the vaccine for several reasons. Some are worried that the speed at which the vaccines were produced could result in hazardous side effects. Some are concerned about being vaccinated due to a health condition or pregnancy. Still others point to a rare blood clotting issue associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though it’s affected only a tiny fraction of the millions of people who received the shot. Others are simply unconcerned about COVID altogether.

It’s not surprising that some people are skeptical about a new medical technology that was quickly produced. But it’s important to note that the vaccines were developed with safeguards designed to keep the public safe. The vaccines went through clinical trials and testing in large groups. The results of those trials proved the vaccines are safe. Historically, side effects from vaccines occur within six weeks. In this case, the trials lasted at least two months, according to the CDC. Millions of people have received the vaccines without any issues.

Moreover, risk can’t be viewed in a vacuum. The choice to turn down vaccination — with its long history of success beating diseases like polio and smallpox — carries its own danger. The grim death toll associated with COVID is all too clear a reminder of this.