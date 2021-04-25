Editorial board: Vaccines will help our state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

We all want the COVID-19 pandemic to end. We all want to be done with wearing masks and social distancing, with abstaining from hugs and handshakes. We’re ready to get on with our lives.
But more than that, the pandemic’s end would be a huge boost to Wyoming’s economy. The slowdown in travel and transportation has meant less demand for the energy our state provides. It also means less tourism, which after energy, is our state’s second-leading industry. Both industries took major hits when COVID-19 emerged, and neither can recover fully until the pandemic finally subsides.
Which brings us to the COVID-19 vaccines. The speed at which scientists and researchers developed safe and effective vaccines was remarkable. A public-private partnership developed during the Trump administration resulted in multiple vaccines that provide protection against an illness that has killed more than a half million Americans. And Americans can receive that protection for free.
Still, some are hesitant to get vaccinated. That’s especially the case in Wyoming, which, according to the CDC, is home to the country’s 10 most vaccine-hesitant counties. Consider that in Natrona County, one of those 10, the local health department had a surplus earlier this month of roughly 20,000 doses. Demand has slowed so much that officials here at one point asked the state to pause additional shipments. At Casper’s main vaccine clinic, volunteers are dispensing far fewer shots than capacity.
People have hesitated to get the vaccine for several reasons. Some are worried that the speed at which the vaccines were produced could result in hazardous side effects. Some are concerned about being vaccinated due to a health condition or pregnancy. Still others point to a rare blood clotting issue associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though it’s affected only a tiny fraction of the millions of people who received the shot. Others are simply unconcerned about COVID altogether.
It’s not surprising that some people are skeptical about a new medical technology that was quickly produced. But it’s important to note that the vaccines were developed with safeguards designed to keep the public safe. The vaccines went through clinical trials and testing in large groups. The results of those trials proved the vaccines are safe. Historically, side effects from vaccines occur within six weeks. In this case, the trials lasted at least two months, according to the CDC. Millions of people have received the vaccines without any issues.
Moreover, risk can’t be viewed in a vacuum. The choice to turn down vaccination — with its long history of success beating diseases like polio and smallpox — carries its own danger. The grim death toll associated with COVID is all too clear a reminder of this.
Getting vaccinated protects you from this risk. It also protects your community. There is the direct protection that herd immunity brings to those who, for health reasons, cannot take the vaccine. There’s also the indirect benefit: As more people get vaccinated, more tourists will visit Wyoming, renting hotel rooms, eating out and paying for guides and experiences. As more people get the shot, they’ll be back traveling like they did before the pandemic. There will be more demand for goods. And that, in turn, means greater demand for the fossil fuels that continue to provide jobs and revenue for our state.
We recognize that each person must make their own health care decisions. We also recognize that people have questions. If you have hesitations, please consider reaching out to a trusted physician or health care professional for more information. Seek out vetted medical information from reliable sources such as the CDC.
The members of this editorial board have received the COVID-19 vaccination. We did so because we believe it will protect us and help our community. We hope others who are hesitant will consider making a similar choice.