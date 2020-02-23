Editorial board: We can all play a role in preventing domestic violence

Just over a week ago, we learned that two members of our community died in what police termed a “domestic homicide.”

At a press conference a few days after that announcement, police said they were investigating the deaths as a potential murder-suicide. Although authorities have so far released few details, they made clear that they suspect domestic violence played a role.

Both Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters and City Manager Carter Napier discussed the prevalence of domestic violence in our community. They talked about the training that officers undergo to intervene in situations where domestic violence may be occurring. And they stressed the need for all of us to speak up about cases of potential domestic violence in our community.

Many of us have been affected directly by domestic violence or know someone else who has. But we sometimes hesitate to get involved. Perhaps we don’t know how to help. Perhaps we doubt what we’re seeing or worry that we might be overreacting. Talking about domestic violence can be difficult. But it’s a conversation that still must happen.