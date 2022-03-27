Editorial board: We can invest in our kids by working to address youth hunger

Imagine if you learned tomorrow that hunger threatened every single person who lives in Sheridan. Consider the state response if all 18,000 residents there suddenly lacked reliable access to food. There would be public calls to send aid and donations their way. Nonprofit groups would mobilize. Politicians and citizens alike would take to social media to share their outrage.

But according to one study published in 2020, there are roughly 19,370 children in Wyoming who don’t have reliable access to enough food. That’s about 14.4% of all kids in the state. The consequences of childhood hunger are myriad and distressing. Studies have found that children who consistently don’t get enough to eat are more likely to experience academic difficulties, have higher rates of absenteeism and are at greater risk to develop health issues later in life, from cardiovascular disease to depression.

Intuitively, we know kids do better when their bellies are full. Think about the last time you tried to concentrate on a task while hunger gnawed at you. How easily were you able to concentrate? How long could you stay focused?

It’s for that reason that schools in Wyoming and across the country provide free and reduced meals to students who come from families with low incomes. Until the pandemic, eligibility for the program was based on income, with about a third of Wyoming students qualifying for the program. (A family of three would qualify if they earned less than $30,000 annually.)

When the pandemic hit, our economy cratered. The federal government stepped in to offer aid of many types. That included making school breakfast and lunch universally free to all children. But with the pandemic winding down, that expanded eligibility will end this summer.

However, that sort of program doesn’t have to end. What if the state of Wyoming stepped in to keep it or something like it going? What if the state, currently flush with revenue thanks to relief aid and higher fossil fuel prices, used some of its windfall to invest in our children?

“That’s a bridge too far,” you might respond. “We can’t just give away food.” But we already provide an education for all Wyoming students who want it. We provide them with books, materials, teachers and a safe building to learn. We don’t call that a giveaway. We call it an investment in the state’s future. Why would providing the food that allows these students to concentrate and engage in the learning process be any different?

“But hold on,” you might counter. “That’s all well and good, but we don’t have the money for it.” You’d be correct that such a system would come with a sizable price tag. But remember that the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon just approved a tax break on the coal industry that will cost the state $10 million annually. If we can invest that kind of money to help the coal industry, we certainly have the money to feed our children.

There is precedent here, too. In 2015, the Nevada Legislature passed a bill that provides school breakfast to all children in that state. That measure prompted a notable increase in the number of kids who participated in the school breakfast program. It also enjoyed a sizable return on its investment. That state’s $1 million annual investment returned $8 million in federal funds to Nevada, according to No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit group working to address hunger issues.

Wyoming is home to great programs that address hunger, including First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative. They deserve our praise and our thanks. But they can’t do it all. Why not, when we have the means, invest money in the well-being of an entire generation of Wyoming children? We already pay for their books, teachers and schools. Why not spend the money to increase the likelihood that our investment in their education will pay off?

