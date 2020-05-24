Editorial board: We can take care of our community by following coronavirus guidelines

“It’s as if people don’t think it’s real or don’t think they should have to do it,” Dowell said. “... I think the families of the 90,000 Americans that have died in the last two and a half months would appreciate if we did what we needed to do, even in Wyoming.”

As Wyomingites, we’ve avoided the level of suffering that has occurred in more populated places. But this pandemic is real, and people should take it seriously. As of Thursday, the virus had killed 93,000 Americans in only a matter of a few months. In comparison, 34,000 Americans died during the most recent flu season for which the CDC has data. Unfortunately, the decision on whether to follow public health guidelines has too often been viewed as a political one. But it’s not. Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are decisions to protect our neighbors, our friends and our community. It’s an act of empathy and compassion: I’m doing my part to keep my fellow Wyomingites, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, from getting sick and possibly dying from a highly contagious virus.