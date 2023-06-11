Wyomingites take pride in our state’s “live and let live” ethos. We want to reside in a place where you have the freedom to live your life how you want, as long as you’re not harming anyone and they’re not harming you. For many, that belief is a central part of what Wyoming is, right up there with our open spaces and slower pace of life.

When we’re at our best, that value has produced a culture that focuses less on ideology and more on civility and problem solving. We can operate with grace and humility, and focus on the things we share rather than what divides us. And when we don’t agree, we can respect that it’s OK for others to hold opinions unlike our own.

In practice, history hasn’t always played out that way. If you look through Wyoming’s past, it’s not difficult to find times when we’ve fallen short of this belief, or even used it to avoid addressing serious issues in our communities. Of late, we’ve seen an emergence of politicians, many of whom have only been here for a few years, who haven’t shown much interest in respecting other views. You’re either with us or against us, and those who fall on the outside aren’t merely people with different sets of beliefs, but people who are harmful.

This weekend, Casper will host a series of Pride events, which are designed to recognize the city’s LGBTQ community. They include a popular annual event at David Street Station and a march through downtown. This year’s Pride is occurring amid a time of increasing backlash against the LGBTQ community and its allies. There have been boycotts and attempts at book bans. Even more concerning are the personal attacks. Not too long ago, the campaign Facebook page of a now-Natrona County school board member accused a colleague — a well-liked former teacher — of supporting the sexualization of children. Why? Because he disagrees with her on which books are acceptable for a high school library.

This thinking rejects the idea that “reasonable people can disagree.” It’s also antithetical to the long-held belief of “live and let live” in Wyoming. It tosses away a part of our culture and replaces it with a worldview that’s only destined to divide us.

People are, of course, free to avoid events they don’t want to participate in. They’re free to not buy certain products for political reasons. They’re free to think what they want. But if we truly believe in the concept of “live and let live,” we need to extend it to everyone.

If someone wants to attend Pride, they should be able to do so without name-calling or intimidation. If someone wants to hold a political belief that differs from your own, they should be able to do so without personal attacks. That goes for beliefs on all parts of the political spectrum. A civil society requires civility. Or put another way, we need to give one another a little more grace.

We hope that you’ll take our message seriously. Because this is about more than any one event or any one political issue. It’s about what we aspire to be. Do we want to strive as a state to respect one another’s differences? Or do we let go of one of our oldest values — to live and let live? Respecting one another’s differences should be the Wyoming way. Let’s hold onto it.