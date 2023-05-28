Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As you are reading this, you, like many of us, might be thinking about how to best take advantage of the long weekend. Maybe invite some friends over for a barbecue. Maybe head to the mountains or the reservoir. If you’re feeling particularly ambitious, you could take care of a few projects in the yard that are badly overdue.

The reality of living in a country with an all-volunteer military is that the majority of us have little direct connection to the Armed Services. And even fewer of us have experienced the loss of a friend or family member who died in defense of our country. But we should never lose sight of what Memorial Day is really about.

It’s important that we remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country. And it’s just as important to show support to those touched directly by those tragedies — the people who’ve lost sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers. They notice when only a relative few attend remembrance ceremonies in favor of a day at the lake.

But this is not a finger-wagging editorial intended to make you feel guilty if you enjoy a hot dog and a beer with friends on Monday. Rather, it’s an encouragement to take time to observe the holiday in your own way.

Perhaps that means attending a memorial ceremony in your hometown. But it could just as easily involve a simple gesture — walking through the veterans’ cemetery, flying a flag, placing flowers on the gravestone of someone who gave their life for our country. Or what about attending a religious service or posting a Memorial Day message on Facebook?

Or here’s another suggestion, offered by the mother of a Casper soldier who died in combat in Iraq more than 15 years ago. Why not simply learn more about the life of someone who died serving this country? Search out their story. Learn about their sacrifice. Understand, in as much as an observer can, what their loss means to those who loved him or her.

Because the act of remembering is critical. Remembering keeps a person’s memory alive. Memorial Day doesn’t require you to sit somber from sunrise to sundown. But it does demand that you take time to reflect on the sacrifices that have sustained our country and our freedoms.