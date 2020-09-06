Editorial board: We must push back against the rising tide of polarization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyomingites take pride in the fact our state is different than everywhere else. We treasure our slower pace of life, our wide open spaces and the familiarity that comes with small-town life. “Wyoming is what the rest of the country used to be,” is a common sentiment here.

But in at least one respect, Wyoming is becoming a lot like the rest of the country. In a state that has long prided itself on civility, we have become increasingly polarized. That polarization has seeped into our politics, but also our lives. And in doing so, it threatens the very nature of who we.

It wasn’t always this way. We’ve long embraced the frontier ethic of live and let live. We idolize the caricature of the noble cowboy, who not only does the right thing, but performs the job with class and respect. Our politics were the same way. In other states, campaigns have dirty tricks, cheap shots and heaps of negativity. But for a long time, there was an understanding here that disagreements could be settled with civility.