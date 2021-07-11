Editorial board: We must reject the dirty tricks and return to pragmatism

For a long time, the Wyoming Legislature had a reputation for pragmatism. The lawmakers who inhabited it tended to be largely conservative, but they focused more on solving practical issues and less on fighting ideological battles that have little actual impact in Wyoming. Yes, there were always a few who sought to push polarizing bills that weren’t needed — a Casper lawmaker sought a ban on sharia law some years back — but leadership usually batted down such time wasters.

That’s changed over the past few years. The Legislature has pulled farther to the right, to be sure, but the real change has been its increasing focus on responding to national issues that might not be relevant to our state. In the last session, for example, we saw bills on voting security in a state with only four voting fraud convictions during the past 40 years. There was a time once when local politicians blanched at the idea of people from outside the state telling us what issues should be important to Wyoming. Now, many embrace such a brand of politics.