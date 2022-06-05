Editorial board: We must stand up for the students at St. Stephens school

Last month, tribal officials in Wyoming removed several administrators and the entire board of St. Stephens Indian School after a federal investigation found “widespread wrongdoing” on the part of the school’s leadership. The school provides instruction to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, operating out of a campus on the Wind River Reservation.

Given the nature and scope of the allegations described in the report, “widespread wrongdoing” might be underselling things. The Bureau of Indian Education report accused the schools’ leadership of sexual misconduct and harassment, bullying, nepotism and financial exploitation, on top of drug and alcohol use on school property.

Multiple witnesses, for example, told investigators that Superintendent Frank No Runner sexually harassed or bullied them. They alleged that he asked students – both current and former – for sexual favors, sometimes offering them money in return. He used his position to give his wife, food services supervisor Pattee Bement – a job and salary, the investigation found, and created a toxic work environment.

The allegations didn’t stop with him. The report states No Runner, his wife and K-8 Principal Greg Juneau used marijuana on school property. Meanwhile, school board members allegedly signed off on inappropriate pay increases for employees. They also failed to dismiss employees with expired state certifications, according to the report.

It’s hard to find words to describe just how concerning this report is. If the allegations are true, they represent an astonishing failure of leadership. The students at St. Stephens deserve a safe and healthy environment to learn. The federal investigation calls that into question.

The Bureau of Indian Education began its investigation at the request of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone governments. After the findings were released, the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council moved quickly to address the situation, voting to fire administrators and school board members. (The school’s staff will all have to reapply for their jobs.) As of the middle of last week, the council was in control of the school until the bureau is ready to take over that responsibility.

Because St. Stephens sits on the Wind River Reservation, it operates in a unique educational setting relative to most schools in Wyoming. It receives oversight from the Bureau of Indian Education, a federal entity. It is supported by federal funding and follows federal regulations.

But even given all of that, the state of Wyoming still plays a role. The state contributes roughly $1.2 million annually in supplemental funding, which comes out of Wyoming’s general fund. The Wyoming Department of Education tracks enrollment numbers for funding purposes, and St. Stephens’ students are eligible to participate in statewide assessments, which they did in the current school year. Public schools on the reservation are subject to state education rules.

In other words, multiple governmental entities play some role in funding and regulating the school. It’s essential they address this matter quickly and effectively so that the students’ educational progress isn’t harmed by the alleged failings of those responsible for supporting them. It’s also essential that with oversight of the school divided among multiple entities, the matter doesn’t fall through the cracks as our collective attention inevitably shifts elsewhere.

Getting the school back on track must be the top priority. But if the report’s most damning allegations are true, so is finding out how this situation was allowed to happen and creating safeguards to prevent a recurrence.

St. Stephens serves an important role for communities on the Wind River Reservation. It’s critical that we stand up for its students now. The tribal council acted decisively after the federal government released its findings. Now, the focus must be on making sure that something like this never happens again.

