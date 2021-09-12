Editorial board: We need better data on cases in schools to manage our response to the virus

COVID-19 has become the third rail of Wyoming politics, and that reality has major implications as the state attempts to manage the ongoing surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths here.

The first is that Wyoming, in many instances, has walked away from the steps that allowed it to keep its schools open all of last year. When schools reopened in September 2020, they did so with several measures designed to balance the benefits of in-person learning with the need to keep the virus under control. That included things like masks, partitions and social distancing. This year, however, most districts have done away with mask rules, and predictably, cases and quarantines are rising. In Cheyenne schools, for example, more than 1,000 students had to stay home in the first weeks of classes either because they were sick or because they were exposed to someone else who was. (On Wednesday, Cheyenne schools implemented a mask mandate.)

We’ve also learned that information on how many students and staff are sick or quarantined has been inconsistent at best. Some districts have done a commendable job of keeping the public informed, including Laramie County School District No. 1, which keeps an updated dashboard. Others have been inconsistent or infrequent in their updates.