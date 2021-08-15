Editorial board: We need more public discussion on how to spend $1.2 billion in stimulus funding

The latest round of federal stimulus funding represents both an opportunity and a potential pitfall for Wyoming.

The opportunity comes in the form of $1.2 billion in federal funds that don’t have to be spent for years, providing the state money to address critical needs, especially at a time when Wyoming’s traditional revenue sources have become less reliable. The possible pitfall stems from the fact that with so much money floating around, there’s a danger that state leaders don’t end up spending it effectively.

One of the most important tools to prevent that from happening is transparency. When government has to answer to its citizens, it tends to be more responsive to their needs. It’s less likely to fritter away dollars when someone is watching. So far, we haven’t seen enough of that transparency to make us feel confident in the process.