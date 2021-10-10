Editorial board: We need to do more to prevent suicides in Wyoming

There’s also an educational component. Many of us have seen friends and family struggle. But we might feel uncertain about what to look for and when it’s time to speak up. And even if we speak up, some of us might not know what to say. Earlier this year, the Legislature rejected a bill that would have provided suicide awareness training to students. We hope lawmakers will reconsider it next year, as young people should be armed with the tools to recognize warning signs in their peers and act.

We understand that many Wyomingites are skeptical of big-government solutions. Fair enough. There are volunteer groups and suicide task forces around the state that would happily provides businesses and organizations with training sessions on how to recognize a suicidal person and guide them to resources that will pull them back from the edge.

But for any of those solutions to truly work, we must first change our attitudes on mental health. Depression, anxiety and emotional trauma are not things to be embarrassed by any more than a twisted ankle, a busted knee or a painful arm. We don’t expect ourselves to tough out a physical injury. Why should a person suffering from an emotional one be treated any differently?