Editorial board: We under the fatigue, but it's still important to take omicron seriously

It’s hard not to feel a wave of fatigue as we digest the news that a new coronavirus variant has led to skyrocketing infections across the nation. After all, few of us would have expected when the pandemic began nearly two years ago that we’d still be in it now. Many assumed that the mask wearing, drive thru testing and quarantines were things that would last months, not years.

And yet, here we are. New cases have nearly tripled across the U.S. in the past two weeks, according to data kept by the New York Times. Dramatic increases in infections have been recorded everywhere. In Wyoming, for example, the number of active cases stood at 3,600 on Wednesday. That’s nearly 2,300 more than a month ago.

Anecdotally, many of us have seen this firsthand. Perhaps friends and family have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Perhaps you’re sick now.

There is some solace, this time around. Omicron has proved considerably more contagious than its predecessors. But early studies, and the experiences of other states and countries, have shown omicron tends to produce less severe symptoms than the delta variant, which resulted in record hospitalizations and deaths here last fall.

That doesn’t mean we should become complacent. Nor does it require us to act out of fear. Instead, we can take sensible steps to protect ourselves, our community, our economy and our way of life.

The easiest step you can take to protect yourself is get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and has been shown to dramatically reduce the likelihood that you will be hospitalized and die from COVID-19. Detractors will point out that the vaccine is not a guarantee that you won’t get COVID. Nothing is a guarantee in medicine. But it will reduce the chances that you get sick, and even if you do, it will mean you’re much less likely to get seriously ill.

Here’s another easy thing you can do to limit the spread of disease: stay home if you’re sick. It’s winter, the time of year when many of us have sniffles, coughs and runny noses. In the past, we’ve soldiered through. But this time around, soldiering through might get someone else sick. Many of us have the ability to work from home, participating via laptop and Zoom. But even if that’s not an option, take a sick day and protect your coworkers.

Because that’s what this is really about. We’ve unfortunately seen COVID become the latest in a seemingly endless supply of political footballs. But in reality, it’s a disease that has killed 843,000 Americans, including nearly 1,600 Wyomingites. We understand why you’re fatigued, why you don’t want to read another column telling you to care about COVID. But fatigued or not, a lot of Americans are sick right now. We can do our part to limit the suffering by taking a few simply steps. It’s not about politics or mandates. It’s about taking care of our community.

