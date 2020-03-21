Editorial board: We will get through this. We will persevere.

In these moments of darkness, it’s best to follow the example of the people who have selflessly volunteered to deliver food to the hungry after the virus forced food banks to close. The first responders, public health workers and local leaders who have worked nonstop to keep us safe. The health care providers who left their homes and their families to care for ill strangers. Rather than tuck themselves away, these people are ensuring that the vulnerable members of our society do not go without, not even as the world around them grows ever more cloudy and gray.

It’s best also to remember and repeat this mantra: We will get through this. We will persevere. Gov. Mark Gordon made this point on Thursday, the same day that he ordered closed a broad range of businesses across the state. The decision must have surely scared him as much as it did us. But it was the right choice, one that will almost assuredly save lives.

If you are one who needs a hand, reach out. Your friends and neighbors, even strangers, are able to help.

As Wyomingites, we take pride in our toughness and our resolve. We live in an unforgiving place, where the wind whips and the cold bites. Now is the time to prove our mettle, to show that a difficult situation, one we never imagined, is not one that’s insurmountable.

Because we can survive this, as we’ve survived countless droughts and thunderstorms, busts and blizzards. And with the same tools that we’ve used before: our smarts, our courage, our strength and our compassion. We will get through this. We will persevere.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0