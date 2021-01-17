Editorial board: When it comes to inclusivity, Wyoming must do better

Last fall, we also heard from former state lawmaker Marti Halverson, who argued it wasn’t a problem that Wyoming women are so underrepresented in the Legislature. Why? Because men have wives and mothers and therefore understand women’s issues as well as actual women.

Finally, Park County this fall became the site of an extended debate about tolerance and inclusivity after a same-sex couple were told they were not welcome there. That homophobic incident occurred as the county welcomes an influx of new residents seeking a slower paced, more rural life. Thankfully, many in the community stood up against this sort of hatred. But there were others who argued in its favor.

Some are tempted to dismiss these as isolated incidents or political correctness run amok. But that reasoning ignores the true damage these comments can cause, not only to individuals, but to all of us. Put simply, they hurt Wyoming.

The comments, taken together, send a painful message to people of color, the LGBTQ community and working women: We don’t value you here. And that message has major implications.