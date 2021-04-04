Editorial board: Where is the vision and courage?

The 2021 Wyoming Legislature has proved that no matter how serious the challenge, you can kick the can down the road.
As the Legislature comes to a close this week, Wyoming is poised to continue obvious structural problems in our tax code and the standard of living that we have established for ourselves and for our education system that is economically unsustainable. We seem determined not to address these problems straight on.
Part of the problem seems to be a threat from within the Wyoming Republican Party that legislators will be “primaried.” That is, that the party will work to unseat them in the next election if they do not stick to the party line, which seems to be no new taxes, cut expenses to fit current revenues and be especially wary of the federal government.
There is also a fair amount of homage to national party issues that have less relevance in Wyoming’s one-party environment. There seems to be no other plausible explanation as to why an otherwise smart and capable group of people facing serious challenges spent time this particular legislative session appropriating money to sue other states, further restricting abortion, defending gun rights against any possibility of federal government incursion, diluting the ability of the general public to know how its government is behaving, and restricting voter rights in a state that mostly voted for the party trying to restrict voting.
Of the more than four hundred bills considered, there are of course relevant issues that were addressed and those legislators deserve recognition of their hard work. But the fundamental problems with Wyoming’s tax structure, and what we provide and how we fund education, our biggest problems by miles, were not among them.
We of course do not trust the federal government, but we do love their money. And that is exactly how we will kick the can down the road in this most difficult and serious of times: the American Relief Plan, otherwise known as more than $1 billion in one-time federal money for Wyoming.
Lacking the courage to focus on real solutions to set Wyoming on a path for a sustainable future, this federal money will be quite convenient and will allow us to kick that proverbial can down the road, even though we know it is a can of crap.
At some point, leadership must emerge from within the Legislature with an interest in finding solutions to our collective problems, and there is precedence in Wyoming’s legislative history.
At a similar point where Wyoming was suffering from budget problems, Casper oil men and Republican legislators Tom Stroock and Warren Morton, along with Rep. Harold Hellbaum, a farmer in Platte County, understood that the oil and mineral industries would do business in Wyoming only as long as mineral development was profitable, and when the minerals were gone, the industries would be gone too. They promoted the concept of severance taxes and a Permanent Mineral Trust Fund proposed by a Democrat, Ernest Wilkerson, because it made sense for the good of everyone.
Today the PMTF holds nearly $9 billion and its earnings are the second largest contributor to the state’s general fund, offsetting taxes we would most certainly otherwise have to personally pay. What foresight these past citizen legislators had; a clear example we should attempt to follow.
They clearly did not concern themselves with their reputation or reception with their peers at the Casper Petroleum Club. There is no doubt it was politically contentious and very difficult. But what they did, as difficult as it may have been on that day in 1974, set Wyoming on a sustainable path that has indisputably benefited every Wyoming citizen of every age and political party since.
It is a fair question to ask. Where is the vision and courage together with the will to address Wyoming’s current problems for the good of all?