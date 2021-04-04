Editorial board: Where is the vision and courage?

Of the more than four hundred bills considered, there are of course relevant issues that were addressed and those legislators deserve recognition of their hard work. But the fundamental problems with Wyoming’s tax structure, and what we provide and how we fund education, our biggest problems by miles, were not among them.

We of course do not trust the federal government, but we do love their money. And that is exactly how we will kick the can down the road in this most difficult and serious of times: the American Relief Plan, otherwise known as more than $1 billion in one-time federal money for Wyoming.

Lacking the courage to focus on real solutions to set Wyoming on a path for a sustainable future, this federal money will be quite convenient and will allow us to kick that proverbial can down the road, even though we know it is a can of crap.

At some point, leadership must emerge from within the Legislature with an interest in finding solutions to our collective problems, and there is precedence in Wyoming’s legislative history.