Editorial board: With a light at the end of the tunnel, Congress must pass a stimulus bill

Imagine spending months treating a very ill patient. Think of the effort and cost of keeping them alive, tending to their disease and caring for their needs as you wait for a cure. Months go by, and despite the challenges and setbacks, they are still alive. Then a cure is found, a light at the end of an impossibly long tunnel. It will be ready soon. Imagine at that moment someone enters the room and turns off all the life-saving machines. Too expensive, they say.
Impossible, you might think. No one would be so cruel. And yet that is exactly what Congress will be doing if it fails to act on a new round of stimulus funding.
Our senators and representatives passed a massive relief package in the spring to help businesses, nonprofits and individuals cope with the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. That money has kept people afloat amid the stormiest of years. Now, those funds are running out at the exact moment when people have begun to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Thanks to the vaccine, life should be a lot more normal by spring and summer. But without a round of new round of aid, many of the businesses and organizations propped up by the first stimulus could die before we get there. How does that make any sense?
There’s no dispute that another round of stimulus is needed. Businesses across Wyoming are bracing for a long, cold winter. Fewer people are eating out, shopping or traveling. The belts tightened in March and April have not begun to loosen just yet. Meanwhile, the pandemic this fall caused hospitalizations and deaths to soar. Coal production is down. So are oil prices.
The same story could be told nearly everywhere in the U.S. That’s why Congress’ inaction is so frustrating and unfortunate. Why aren’t our political leaders doing everything they can to address an issue affecting most Americans? Why has this turned into one more political battle?
Congress must act – and soon. They should pass a second stimulus package to help keep businesses afloat until the vaccine has put the brakes on the pandemic. And they should also revise the rules of the first round of relief so that any remaining funds can be spent beyond the Dec. 31st deadline.
Wyoming is lucky to have two of the top congressional leaders in Washington: Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. John Barrasso. Both should be doing everything in their power to forge a compromise and tell counterparts on both sides to score their political points elsewhere. They undoubtedly know that without help, Wyoming’s already teetering economy will slide further downward.
There are signs that a compromise could be reached soon. Congressional leaders on both sides indicated as recently as Thursday that they were cautiously optimistic about a deal. Still, until a deal is done, that’s all talk. Meanwhile, businesses, nonprofits and the rest of us have to face the uncertainty of not knowing whether help is truly on the way.
Meanwhile, there is work to be done here at home. Businesses and other organizations in Wyoming have complained that the existing stimulus funding has been overly cumbersome. They’ve expressed concern about rules and directions that seem confusing and at times contradictory. Our state leaders should be working to eliminate obstacles that might slow the relief from reaching Wyomingites who need it. And if a second round does happen, they should listen to feedback from businesses and nonprofits to find ways to deliver the additional aid quicker than before.
In the meantime, we hope Congress does the right thing and approves an additional round of stimulus funding immediately. We’re confident that a second aid package would keep Wyoming businesses and organizations afloat until the vaccine can start them on the road to recovery.
