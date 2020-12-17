Editorial board: With a light at the end of the tunnel, Congress must pass a stimulus bill

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The same story could be told nearly everywhere in the U.S. That’s why Congress’ inaction is so frustrating and unfortunate. Why aren’t our political leaders doing everything they can to address an issue affecting most Americans? Why has this turned into one more political battle?

Congress must act – and soon. They should pass a second stimulus package to help keep businesses afloat until the vaccine has put the brakes on the pandemic. And they should also revise the rules of the first round of relief so that any remaining funds can be spent beyond the Dec. 31st deadline.

Wyoming is lucky to have two of the top congressional leaders in Washington: Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. John Barrasso. Both should be doing everything in their power to forge a compromise and tell counterparts on both sides to score their political points elsewhere. They undoubtedly know that without help, Wyoming’s already teetering economy will slide further downward.

There are signs that a compromise could be reached soon. Congressional leaders on both sides indicated as recently as Thursday that they were cautiously optimistic about a deal. Still, until a deal is done, that’s all talk. Meanwhile, businesses, nonprofits and the rest of us have to face the uncertainty of not knowing whether help is truly on the way.