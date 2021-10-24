Editorial board: With inflation high, now is the time to help others in need

Unfortunately, addressing it isn’t easy. The Federal Reserve can step in and raise rates, but that can slow the economy. And it won’t result in immediate changes.

But there are things we can do to help. If you’re in the economic position to do so, why not support the nonprofit groups that form Wyoming’s safety net? Think of the shelters that will provide housing for those who lost it. Think of the food banks that keep people from going hungry. They are also existing in a world of rising prices, so if you can support them, it will help.

Local and state leaders also have a role to play. Wyoming finds itself, thanks to high energy prices and ample relief funding, suddenly flush with cash. It would be wise to use some of that funding to help those who are struggling to pay for basic services. If inflation is an after effect of the pandemic’s economic slowdown, then it is appropriate to use pandemic aid to help people weather the storm.

State leaders can also help by working to ensure relief actually gets to the people who need it. We’ve already seen delays in delivering rental assistance to struggling tenants. It’s all the more important right now that programs intended to aid those in need actually do so without bureaucracy and red tape.

The good news about inflation is that it will slow down. But in the meantime, we can make things easier on those who are struggling to get by. As we approach the holidays, support those who help our fellow residents. Give what you can, and push our leaders to do the same. Let’s show that Wyomingites can take care of their own.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0