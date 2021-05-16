Editorial board: With more relief money on the way, transparency is critical

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the details about the spending remain murky. The ledgers contain very broad information, but doesn’t have the specifics that would allow a taxpayer to know whether their dollars were used effectively. And there’s anecdotal evidence to suggest with that much money floating around, some of it wasn’t spent as it was intended. Reporting by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle found that more than 200 businesses were told to return relief aid following third-party audits (the state plans to use that money for other eligible expenses). That’s not to say those audits necessarily found something egregious — some businesses miscalculated their projected losses, for example — but it does suggest that with two relief packages totaling $2.25 billion, it’s important to keep a close eye on the money.

Also consider that relief aid has sometimes been slow to reach those who need the help. Earlier this year, we learned that the Wyoming Community Development Authority had distributed only a fraction of the relief money earmarked for renters and mortgage holders. That problem, officials said, was tied to guidelines that were too restrictive. But regardless of the explanation, the delay meant struggling renters didn’t receive aid as quickly as they could have. Officials need to make sure that guidelines this time are easier to navigate, not just for rental relief, but for the entire aid package.