Editorial board: With our state facing so many challenges, it's critical to vote

In two days, it will be time for Wyoming voters to finally cast their ballots in this year’s primary election. Some people may question how important this election is, given the focus on the election in November, when we’ll decide who will serve as president for the next four years. But while Tuesday’s primary might lack the star power and drama of a presidential contest, it’s in many ways just as important.

Why are elections to decide who serves in the statehouse or on the city council as important as who becomes our next president? Because many of the decisions that affect you the most aren’t made at the White House or on Capitol Hill. Instead, they are made at the Wyoming Capitol or in town halls, at school board meetings or the county commission chambers.

How much money will be spent educating your children? That’s a decision that rests in large part with the state lawmakers who will decide how to solve a massive budget shortfall. How should our state transition from a dependency on fossil fuels to a broader economic base? That’s a monumental question, and one that will be answered in large part by the 90 lawmakers in the Wyoming House and Senate.