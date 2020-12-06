Editorial board: With Wyoming at a crossroads, now is the time for real leadership

Instead, the committee advanced a bill that would raise the fuel tax, although by an amount that won’t even address the shortfall in the Department of Transportation’s budget. One lawmaker is also pursuing an increase on wind generation taxes, yet another attempt to export Wyoming’s tax burden beyond our borders. Still, others point to our Rainy Day Fund as a miracle drug, but that only solves the problem in the short term.

What we haven’t seen is leadership. Nor have we seen a legitimate plan to put our state on sustainable footing. The inertia of doing nothing seems to have taken hold once again.

Our leaders are in state of denial. They don’t want to acknowledge that looking to the energy industry to single-handedly solve our revenue problems isn’t feasible. They don’t want to acknowledge that change is coming in the form of a new, Democratic administration that will act less favorably to fossil fuels than the one in power until Jan. 20. Nor do they want to answer the most fundamental question posed by our current dilemma: Are we prepared to pay for the services we receive?